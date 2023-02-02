During Cong rule, women waited till dark to attend nature’s call: K’taka BJP

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Thursday attacked the Congress for its criticism of the Union Budget, claiming that women were forced to wait till dark to attend nature’s call during Congress rule.



Taking on the Congress on social media, the BJP said that unlike the situation during Congress rule, the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built toilets for every house under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Due to the good economic policies of the BJP government, the farmers are getting good price for their produce. During the Congress regime, subsidies were announced in the name of farmers, only to be eaten up by others, the BJP claimed.

“The whole world is suffering from economic slowdown in the post-Covid era. But, India led by PM Modi, is emerging as a global power,” the daffron party said.

Earlier, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had termed the Union Budget for 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Wednesday, as a continuation of the policy of ‘Aamir Ke Saath, Gareeb Ka Vinash’ (supporting the rich, destroying the poor) of the Central government, which has been followed by the ‘trouble’ engine government.

Speaking about the sanctioning of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, Siddaramaiah said the project needs Rs 23,000 crore for completion.

“The Central government has agreed to give only a quarter of it. If 40 per cent ‘commission’ is taken out, the amount will get reduced by Rs 3,000 crore. Also, it is not clear whether the sanctioned amount is for the period of one year or five years,” Siddaramaiah had said.

