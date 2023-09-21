DUSU polls: NSUI alleges hooliganism by ABVP, says they are scared of women-centric agenda

New Delhi: A day before the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of indulging in violence, and said that they are frustrated over its women-centric agenda of giving menstrual leave to girl students.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan said, “The elections between the NSUI and the ABVP are there in Delhi University. However, the entire administration is standing with the ABVP. And this is not surprising for us, the way in which the Delhi University has been facing violence as many of you have seen the video of violence and they are damaging the vehicles of the NSUI workers.”

“In this election, the kind of criminal activities are being promoted…what kind of effect it will have on the students studying here? When such videos go viral, then their parents get sense of fear,” Kundan said.

He said that the NSUI workers and students are the followers of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh Ji and other freedom fighters and we will not fear from these kind of hooliganism.

“We will win all the four seats in tomorrow DUSU elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar said, “This is a serious concern as in last few days the kind of scene has been witnessed it concerning. The DU is a renowned university where students not only from India but also from abroad are studying. The BJP now a days says that it is digital India, thus the videos of the violence are getting viral and the parents of the students are getting worried.”

He said that for the first time the third year students are also first time voters and the administration is promoting such things.

“After three years, elections are taking place. Elections are happening and we welcomed it. But since the process started. Election notification was issued by the university stating that nomination will happen till September 12 and then it was increased to September 14.

The Delhi University is holding student union elections for the first time since 2019, with a four-year break forced by pandemic-induced restrictions.

Through a notification issued on August 22, the upper age limit for undergraduate candidates was increased from 22 years to 25 years and for postgraduate candidates from 25 years to 28 years.

Kumar said that on the basis of the Covid, the administration has given three-year age relaxation. “This has been done to support and this notice was brought arbitrarily,” he said.

He also said that whatever ABVP does they have full freedom, whereas the NSUI workers and campaigners were disturbed, they were arrested and their posters were also torn.

“They themselves are indulging in violence and the same people are trying to divert the media by alleging that NSUI has been indulged in violence. I challenge that bring any single evidence of NSUI workers or students indulging in such activities we will take action. These things are raised to defame NSUI. We are not scared, we are not weak and we will fight against you. In the elections, we will show our strength,” the NSUI in-charge said.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Saturday released a 10-point manifesto for the September 22 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls.

The manifesto includes issues such as 12 days menstrual leave per semester, a violence free campus, Grievance Redressal Cell, no fee hike, hostel for all, free Metro pass, a library that functions round the clock, railway reservation counter on the campus, active placement cell, free WiFi and better infrastructure.

