DVAC raids premises of ex-minister Anbazhagan in TN



Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Thursday were conducting raids at the residences and other premises of former state higher education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan, and his relatives, including his daughter-in-law’s residence.

This is following the registration of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. The raids are taking place at his residence in Dharmapuri and other premises across the state.

The FIR registered by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti Corruption has named K.P. Anbhazhagan, his wife Malliga, sons Sasi Mohan, Chandra Mohan, and Chandra Mohan’s wife, S. Vaishnavee for corruption and acquisition of properties disproportionate to known sources of income.

The DVAC registered a case that the former minister and his family members were accused of involvement in corrupt activities and acquired properties and pecuniary resources in his name and in the names of family members which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

K.P. Anbhazhagan was the higher education minister of Tamil Nadu during the previous AIADMK regime’s period between 2016 -2021 period.

Since the DMK government led by M.K. Stalin assumed office in May 2021, the premises of several former AIADMK ministers were raided. These include M.R. Vijayabhaskar, C. Vijayabaskar, S.P. Velumni, K.C. Veeramani and Thangamani.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the raids at the premises of K.P. Anbhazagan was nothing but political vendetta and added that AIADMK as a political party cannot be cowed down by such frivolous raids organised by the DMK.