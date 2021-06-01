Spread the love



















DWEEPA ‘LAKSHADWEEP’

Luster of the stars greenery of the nature malleable of the gold

whiteness of milk luminosity of the light innocent smile of child

brightness of the sun delicacy of the moon serenity of the wave

perfume of deer spectrum of rainbow natural bed laksha dweep

Beauty escalated God glorified groom adorns the bride like a jewel

fascinating beauty delightful flowers elegance innate charm rowell

brotherhood tolerance binding force heart soul spirited fraternity

Known for affiliation brotherhood tolerance candour civility morality

Island has no difference but respect no contest but communication

bridges built to unite generous philanthropic no walls of separation

Mangalore Lakshadweep knit together live harmony love manhood

Soothing discourse cultural heritage colourful dress scrumptious food

Paliza, bandiya dance dancing woman with pot a feast remembering

Boiled rice, fish curry green Choora fish Pulimunchi, mouth watering

chutney, pakora masala, kilanji, Beef, mutton, chicken, routine creed

palum pala, kadalakka, kaipala, gabuli, batala appam samosa indeed

1545 – 1816 the kingship of Arakkal trade with French, English Dutch

Queen Bibi Ayisha champion of matriarchal system empowered such

married girl lives with parents husband visits in-laws house night stays

daughter in law visits during day pays mutual respect honour to in- laws

In 1956 part of Indian territory, ninety-nine percent Muslim population

women wear kanchi and raveri dressed coloured head scarfs champion

Kudukkam vaala alikkath necklace jewellery men dress silvery white dhoti

Football, water sports, swimming boat race diving competition jayanthi

Bauble mother of pearl lustrous losing beauty bounty to hidden agenda

Antipathy anxiety animosity poison spilled unrest grown that of candida

Friendship heavenly bliss love cementing become horror hatred spreading

beef ban Nod to liquor restriction and persecution perverse mind thriving

Lakshadweep is Jyothi ray of hope for many who are turmoil with dilemma

A place of condolence consolation comfort compassion charity finesse alma

Let it flourish flower bloom burgeon the seed of friendship unity in divinity

Set aside the scorpion outlook uproot the poisonous plants crystal humanity



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580

Like this: Like Loading...