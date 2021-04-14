Spread the love



















Dynamic Youth Icon 23-year-old Suhan Alva Felicitated by Police Dept for His Social Work

Mangaluru: A character that he started during his college days at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru being the founder of CAUSE, (Citizen Alliance to Uphold Service and Exchange), an NGO that serves needy people across the city, and also providing scholarships to the deserving needy students, 23-year-old young Icon Suhan Alva has not stopped his community even now. It has now become an incubator for the formation of a social conscience, since its inception 7 years ago. Suhan had played a vital role as an Covid-19 Warrior distributing food and other essentials to the needy, and tea and snacks to the police and other emergency workers during the lockdown and pandemic.

CAUSE has inspired young students to look beyond themselves and in doing so, has touched countless lives in and around Mangaluru. And to those students in financial difficulties, CAUSE who wanted to fuel them who burn the midnight oil, as an acknowledgement of their hard work had offered scholarships. They have also reached out to the less fortunate in little ways, bringing them smiles and joy and the assurance that all lives matters. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this Earth, Only small things with great love.”- and that’s exactly the members of CAUSE have been doing. And Suhan Alva had played a BIG role in CAUSE and still continuing to help those in need and in despair.

And such was the generous and Good Samaritan work done by Suhan Alva, where helping the poor is in his blood, and always working for a good cause. It’s not just the indigent of society-it is the youth too who have been strengthened in carrying out philanthropic work with no complaints or hesitations. After all, these youngsters are not what they do for money, they’re what they do for love. And if their mentors and elders have taught them anything, it is to lean into the spaces that are life-giving and risky, unwilling and painful, tender, yet blessed!

That was a little bit of introduction on Suhan about his involvement in CAUSE, and recently he has also played a vital role as a Coordinator for various Programs organised by Mangalore City Police, including Traffic Awareness Month which was held recently across the city under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. Various performances were held at City Centre Mall, Forum Mall, Bharath Mall etc, and Suhan was at the forefront with his dedicated and committed involvement. Appreciating Suhan’s kind service during Traffic Awareness Month, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar felicitated Suhan.

In the absence of the Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Gaonkar and ACP (Traffic) Nataraj did the honours in felicitating Suhan Alva with a shawl, memento, citation and fruit bowl on Wednesday, 14 April 2021. Suhan deserves this felicitation from the Police Department for his active role in community service during the Traffic Awareness Month, and we need to appreciate Suhan and the young masses following him as a role model, for their passion and drive in their service to the society- and to my buddy Suhan Alva, I say “Bravo Comrade, for your selfless service”, to help people in times of distress and hardship. Suhan has engaged in community work, bringing support and service to the people selflessly in different ways they could. These brave hearts, are our true ‘Covid Warriors’.