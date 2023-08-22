e-Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.7 Lakhs Seized from 3 Shops in Saibeen Complex by Barke Police

e-Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.7 Lakhs Seized from 4 Shops in Saibeen Complex, Lalbagh in the City by Barke Police and arrested Four Persons

Mangaluru: The Barke police once again raided the same shops on 21 August, which were earlier raided, located in Saibeen Complex, Lalbagh, Mangaluru and arrested four persons for selling e-cigarettes. Earlier, the same shops were raided on 30 March 2023 and e-cigarettes worth Rs 6.8 lakhs were seized during that raid.

The three shops raided by police were – Amantrana, Unique World and Fantastic World, and seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 2,70,000, and registered a case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019, COTPA Act 2023, Cigarettes and other tobacco products (Packaging and Labeling Rules 2020).

The arrested persons are Shivakumar, 34, a resident of Mannagudda, Mangaluru, Swathi aged 26, a resident of Sullia, Hassan Sharif, aged 50, a resident of Kuthar Padav and Rahmatullah, 45, from Jeppu, Mangaluru.

The operation was under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCPs Anshu Kumar and B P Dinesh Kumar, ACP Mahesh Kumar and Barke police station police. Among the four arrested, two were released on bail and produced to the court.

