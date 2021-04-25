Spread the love



















E-pass mandatory for entry into Tamil Nadu

With the number of new Covid-19 cases rising day after day, the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department once again made e-pass mandatory for all international passengers and domestic travellers, except those from neighbouring states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

The government on Sunday issued a fresh travel advisory for domestic and international passengers. Business travellers flying into Tamil Nadu for a short trip of 72 hours or less than three days are now exempted from home quarantine.

According to the new guidelines, all passengers from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, with Tamil Nadu as their final destination, should give their samples for testing before leaving the airports in Tamil Nadu, even if they have tested negative for coronavirus in other airports on arrival in India.