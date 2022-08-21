e-Scooter Catches Fire while Charging in City- Fire Spreads to other 3 Nearby

Mangaluru: The benefits of a compact, fast and fully electric mode of transport are clear – less congestion, pollution and time wasted navigating city streets. But as e-scooters continue to proliferate globally, there are growing calls to address a concerning safety issue that has emerged. Reports of spontaneous fires and explosions have gathered pace, prompting a slew of warnings from city authorities and fire services.

The majority of issues have been related to privately owned e-scooters, with faulty lithium-ion batteries imported from China seen as the main culprits. While in the grand scheme of things the number of incidents has been relatively small, the risks are very real.

e-Scooter that caught fire while charging in Boloor, Mangaluru

On Saturday in the City, an e-scooter that was charging at Boloor caught fire . A total of four scooters were charging near a milk booth ,and one of them caught fire, which spread to the others. A total of two e-scooters have been gutted. The two other e-scooters are partially damaged. Personnel from the fire and emergency services were pressed into action to douse the fire. A case has been registered in this regard. Former MLC Ivan D’souza had visited the spot and assured the incident will be investigated.

As per a automobile magazine, It’s not just e-scooters which pose a risk – any devices that use lithium-ion batteries are susceptible to fires, with e-bikes, e-buses and mopeds, as well as laptops and mobile phones also at risk of spontaneous combustion. The problem lies with manufacturing defects. However, every day we are using billions of these batteries [lithium-ion] in our devices, our cell phones, our laptops, etc., but they don’t explode because they are manufactured to very high specifications and precision.”

Pictures for Illustration Only- E-Scooter Fires in India while charging

It is learnt that e-scooter batteries were proving to be an extreme hazard throughout the city, and have been “known to overheat and explode. People go to sleep, they take a long time to charge, so they’ll charge them overnight, and then the problem of fire arises. While the majority of fires have occurred with privately owned models, some shared e-scooter firms have also had issues.

Lithium battery blazes are already on the rise and it’s vital that people are aware of how they can safely store and charge the devices. It is strongly urged people to buy accessories from reputable companies, follow manufacturers’ instructions on charging and avoid leaving batteries on charge when they leave the house.

