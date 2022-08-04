‘Each One Save One’! Canara Orthopaedics Society Observe ‘BONE & JOINT DAY’

With the Theme ‘Each One Save One’! Canara Orthopaedics Society,-Mangaluru (Evolving With Technology) affiliated to Indian Orthopaedic Association and Karnataka Orthopaedic Association Observed ‘BONE & JOINT DAY’ at Unity Hospital Lab Hall, Mangaluru on 4 August 2022. Dr RITHESH JOSEPH D’SOUZA, an Anaesthesiologist at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Managluru and also Administrative Incharge of Father Muller Simulation and skills centre was the resource person



Mangaluru: Every year, ‘BONE & JOINT DAY’ is observed by the Indian Orthopedic Association on August 4. And locally here in Mangaluru, the Canara Orthopaedic Society, Mangaluru , affiliated to Indian Orthopaedic Association and also Karnataka Orthopaedic Association observed ‘BONE & JOINT DAY 2022’at Unity Hospital Hall, Mangaluru on 4 August 2022 at 2 pm.

Where heavy physical exercises can be a reason for bone and joint pain, viral infections, rash, or fever may make joint movement painful. Several parts of India have reported an uptick in dengue cases. The number of cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya usually increases with the onset of the monsoon. Bone health problems can hamper your lifestyle, and it’s important for you to recognize them in early stages. Providing structure, safeguarding organs, retaining muscles, and storing calcium are just a few of the many functions that our bones perform for the body. Building strong bones and maintaining bone health are very important. Maintaining healthy bones is essential.

Tips to maintain bone health and prevent loss of bone density are – Add proper nutrition to your diet; Engage in regular exercise; Exercise is non-negotiable for overall health; Right posture to help prevent bone injury: Avoiding heavyweights can reduce the chance of falling or having a bone fracture; Adding supplements to your diet. It is advised to keep a check on the underlying symptoms related to bone problems. One must also get into the habit of routine check-ups. Based on the age, weight, and height, the doctor may recommend the right medication and treatment options to keep the bones healthy.

Based on this year theme ‘Each One Save One’ of ‘Bone & Joint Day 2022 ‘, a talk on “Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)” and Basic Life Support (BLS) was organized with Dr RITHESH JOSEPH D’SOUZA, an Anaesthesiologist at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru and also Administrative Incharge of Father Muller Simulation and skills centre was the resource person.

In his talk Dr Rithesh D’souza stressed on the importance of CPR and BLSD, in times of emergency, when a person needs urgent care for survival. Briefing on CPR Dr Rithesh said, “Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique that’s useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. The American Heart Association recommends starting CPR with hard and fast chest compressions. This hands-only CPR recommendation applies to both untrained bystanders and first responders. If you’re afraid to do CPR or unsure how to perform CPR correctly, know that it’s always better to try than to do nothing at all. The difference between doing something and doing nothing could be someone’s life”

“CPR provided in the field increases the time available for higher medical responders to arrivee and provide ALS care. An important advance in providing BLS is the availability of Automated External Defibrillator or AED. This improves survival outcomes in cardiac arrest cases’ added Dr D’souza. Briefing on Basic Life Support (BLS) , he said it is a level of medical care, which is used for patients with life threatening illnesses or injuries until they can be given full medical care by Advanced Life Support (ALS) providers, like Paramedics, Nurses and Physicians.

Dr D’souza added that it can be provided by trained medical personnel such as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and by qualified bystanders. Dr Rithesh also demonstrated the use of AED, and a couple of participants also tried using it. It was very informative and much needed information so that people can come forward and help a person during an emergency.

Also present during the programme were Dr Sachidananda Rai- President of Canara Orthopaedic Society, and Dr Latheesh Leo, the secretary of Canara Orthopaedic Society. Nearly 100 staff, including physicians, nurses, security personnel, health care fraternity, among others participated in the session. To mark the occasion, a delicious creamy cake was cut by the dignitaries, and was shared among a few sweet-tooth lovers.

ABOUT Dr RITHESH JOSEPH D’SOUZA :

Dr Rithesh Joseph D’Cunha of Mangaluru, having done his MBBS from K S Hegde Academy, Deralakatte, Mangaluru, completed his MD in Anaesthesiology from Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru and Neuro Anaesthesia training from Global hospital in Chennai.

Dr Rithesh is presently an Anaesthesiologist at Father Muller Medical College Hospital and also Administrative Incharge of Father Muller Simulation and skills centre at FMMC. He is also the Chairperson Hospital Code Blue committee; Lead instructor for AHA accredited BLS and ACLS courses, and has National and International research papers to his credit.

