Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Nepal

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred just before midnight in the mid-hills region, 36 kms west of Baglung in Nepal on Thursday.

The earthquake occurred at 11:59 IST at a depth of 15 km, National Centre for Seismology has said.

There were no details available of damage to the property immediately.

The place is 176 km NNE of Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) in India and about 300 kms WNW of Kathmandu, the Nepal capital.

Nestled in the mighty Himalayas, the whole of Nepal is situated in an earthquake-prone area, a high seismic zone.