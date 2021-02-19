Spread the love



















Earthquake rocks east Afghanistan, no damage reported



Kabul: An earthquake jolted eastern Afghanistan and was felt in the capital city of Kabul on Thursday night.

The country’s Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs confirmed that the tremor occurred at around 10:50 p.m. (1820 GMT), adding that details will be shared with the media later, the Xinhua news reported.

The tremor was reportedly at a magnitude of 4.0.

The mountainous country is located in one of the most earthquake-prone areas.