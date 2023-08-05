Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday night, leading to tremors being felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.



According to a tweet by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude occurred on Saturday at 9.31.48 IST, at a point at latitude 36.38 degrees and longitude 70.77 degrees, at a depth of 181 km in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

