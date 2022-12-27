Ease Your Daily Troubles with the Best Pocket Insurance Policies

General insurance covers a major market and definitely fulfils the varied needs of people. In order to keep your expensive and essential belongings safe and not disturb your hard-earned savings, it has become important to purchase insurance plans. There are a number of options for general insurance and pocket insurance is one of these. Let’s find out more about it.

What is Pocket Insurance?

With the term pocket insurance, the first thought that pops up in the mind is pocket-friendly. Well, that’s exactly what pocket insurance means. Apart from major needs of daily life like car and bike, there are many things that you may want to get insured for. These include mobile phones, keys, travelling, and so on. You can purchase the plan starting at as low as just ₹19/year. However, there is no renewal option for pocket insurance plans. Once the tenure ends, the policy lapses. All other procedures, be it purchasing the plan to filing a claim, remain the same.

How Does Pocket Insurance Help You in Your Everyday Life

Daily menaces lay a heavy burden on the pockets, don’t you wish you had a security blanket that could cover all your precious items? Thankfully, you can eliminate the burden of everyday risks and hazards by opting for a pocket insurance policy. As these daily risks are overlooked by conventional insurance policies, policyholders cannot get the benefit of small risk coverages by choosing any conventional policy. On the contrary, if you buy a pocket insurance policy, you don’t need to worry about daily expenses for minor damages and losses.

With the right pocket insurance, you get extra protection coverage and can save money. For instance, repairing the smartphone’s screen, washing machine, and air conditioner along with health consultation fees are managed by the insurance policy. The insured has full authority to ask for a claim. The insurer will settle the deserved claim after verifying some documents without delay. Hence, you should buy a pocket insurance policy as per your requirement. You will be able to manage its premiums regularly because these are affordable and give your prized possessions complete protection.

What Can You Insure with Pocket Insurance

It is easy to manage stressful little expenses now. Look at the following list that includes all those things that you can cover by opting for pocket insurance:

Get insurance for your wallet, credit, and debit cards Your mobile device and its screen can be insured Manage doctor’s consultation fees , diagnostic tests, and hospitalisation bill Get coverage against loss, repair, theft, and accidental damage to washing machine, air conditioner, and refrigerator Safeguard your keys with pocket insurance and avail of its benefits in case it is lost Secure your watch, water purifier, kitchen appliances, charger, laptop, tablet, wireless headphones, camera, inverter, and other small gadgets. Buy an insurance plan to protect data, online banking, and ATM card Get insurance coverage for dance accidents, adventure hazards, and morning walk accident Buy pocket insurance like helmet insurance, pedal insurance, fitness wearable insurance, firecracker insurance, and daily commute insurance Get insurance coverage for important events Buy unique plans like natural disaster cover, Delhi metro insurance cover, and Mumbai local train insurance Get any holiday cover like baggage insurance, backpacking insurance cover, domestic holiday cover, trip cover, etc. Buy pocket insurance to get coverage against maternity expenses and pregnancy complications Ease your life by purchasing an EMI protection cover Buy child plans for education, health care, and other things Be less dependent on nature and buy monsoon cover.

Conclusion

Pocket insurance plans can save you from the expensive costs of replacing or repairing expensive belongings. Not just this, quality healthcare facilities also become an easy option when you have the right insurance that demands low annual premiums. So, get your essentials insured today to provide them with an extra shield of care.