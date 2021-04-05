Spread the love



















Easter Celebrated at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail

Mangaluru: Easter marks the end of the Blessed phase of the season of Lent. From celebrating Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to surrendering oneself to the Lord’s passion on Good Friday, the parishioners at Most Holy Redeemer Church, joined in unison to welcome the resurrected Lord on the Holy Saturday.

The Easter vigil was celebrated at Derebail church ground on April 3rd, 2021 at 7 pm. Fr Victor George D’Souza the Chancellor of Mangalore Diocese was the main celebrant, Parish Priest Fr Austin Peter Peres and Resident Priest Fr Gerald Pinto were the concelebrants. Just before the festive mass, the faithful waited for the parish priest to light the Easter candle from the “new fire” The Pascal candle was then taken by a procession along the aisle while parishioners lit candles from the flame, filling the entire church with candlelight.

In his homily, Fr Victor said that Jesus is the Way, the truth, and the Light. Jesus is the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End. He is our salvation.

The Liturgy of Baptism with Christ initiation and The Renewal of Baptismal Promises were made.

The mass ended with Fr Austin wishing all the Parishioners a happy and glorious Easter. The Youth Choir added to the solemnity of the mass.

The benefactors who contributed towards the expenses of the celebration were given a candle each by the Parish priest towards the end of the ceremony.

Report by: Lynsha and Loretta

Pictures: Simon Peirera