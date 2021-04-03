Spread the love



















Easter Celebrated In Udupi With Faith And Devotion

Udupi: Easter is one of the most important religious holidays for people following Christianity all over the world. The festival commemorates the Resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ, three days after the agonizing Crucifixion.

Christians across Udupi district gathered in their respective parishes and participated in the Easter vigil service on Saturday.

The main celebration of the diocese was held at the Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur under the leadership of Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi. The service began outside the church. The lights were switched off when the fire was lit. With the blessing of the new fire, the Paschal candle was lit and carried into the church. As the candle was placed on its stand in the sanctuary, the lights in the church were switched on.

In his message, Bishop Gerald said, “Since a year, it seemed like the Covid-19 and the lockdown had taken way the hope from the hearts of millions. Yet in the death and resurrection of Jesus, we have real grounds for hope. After the greatest ever storm – the judgment of the Cross – Christ sailed through to the far shore, beyond death and hell. And said, “Because I live, you also will live.” That is why we believe: Easter Means Hope.

Not only did Jesus die for our sins, but He rose again, defeating sin and death for all time. This brings us much hope because, though our lives are full of sorrow and pain, sickness, death and betrayal, Jesus’ death brings us hope in the midst of the messiness of life. We have a hope awaiting us in heaven that infinitely outshines the suffering and pain that we might experience here. The resurrection of Jesus confirms hope for us.”

After the homily, the water was blessed. People lit their candles as they renewed the baptismal vows following which the bishop and priests sprinkled holy water on the congregation.

At the end of the mass, Fr Valerian Mendonca, Rector of the Cathedral, extended Easter greetings to all. He thanked everyone who had helped in the smooth conduct of all the services during the week.