‘Easter – The Resurrection Of Jesus’ Celebrated at Rosario Cathedral

Mangaluru: After 40 days of the Lenten Season, the Catholic faithful celebrated “Easter”, the Resurrection of Lord Jesus, on April 9.

On Easter Eve, April 9, the Bishop of Mangaluru diocese, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha lighted the Easter Candle from the “New Fire” and carried it to the Altar in a procession.

As the candle was taken down the aisle, parishioners lit the candles from the flame, illuminating the area in candlelight. Later Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha celebrated the Festive Mass.

In his homily, Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “This is a big feast because, without the resurrection of Jesus, we would not have been saved from sin. Jesus rose on the 3rd day and many witnessed it. We were reintegrated with God due to the resurrection of Jesus.”

Bishop Saldanha further said, “We all have various kinds of fear in us and fear of death is the biggest of all fears. We have to die one day. Nowadays we are hearing of suicides almost every day. Some people cannot face life and end their lives by committing suicide. We need to help those in stress, if we help and stop one person from committing suicide, the risen Lord will surely bless us. The disciples of Jesus who were filled with the Holy Spirit are the witnesses of the resurrection of Jesus. If we do not believe that Jesus has risen from the dead then all our celebrations are meaningless.”

Holy water was sprinkled on the faithful after it was blessed by the Bishop.

Parish Priest of Rosario Cathedral Fr Alfred Pinto delivered the vote of thanks and wished all the parishioners a very happy Easter.

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha wished everyone a very happy Easter.

