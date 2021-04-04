Easter Vigil Celebrated at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: Easter night vigil was celebrated at Bondel church Fr Rohit D’Costa Ast-director St. Joseph engineering college was the main celebrant and proclaimed the word of God. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, Fr Rupesh Tauro, Fr Clifford Pinto, Fr Ravi, Fr Pascal and other priests concelebrated the mass. prayers were offered for people who are suffering due to COVID-19.

