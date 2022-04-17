Easter Vigil held at Valencia Church

After 40 days of the Lenten Season, including the Holy Week the Christian fraternity came together to celebrate the resurrection of the lord.

The celebration at Valencia started at 7.00pm.Before the festive mass all the lights were switched off at the church grounds. Fr Santhosh D’Souza lit the Easter Candle from the “New Fire” and carried it to the Altar in a procession. As the candle was taken down the aisle, parishioners lit the candles from the flame, illuminating the area in candlelight.Water was blessed and the Holy water was then sprinkled on all those present.

Fr Roque sang the Exsultet – the Easter Hymn. Five readings from the Sacred Scriptures gave a glimpse of the salvation story of Israel and mankind in general. As the Gloria resounded in the air the image of Risen Jesus got unveiled.

The main celebrant was Fr Santhosh Rodrigues Director of Diocesan Pastoral Centre Bajjodi.FrRoque Dsa ,Fr Lancy DSouza and Fr William Barracas we’re the co-celebrants

News by Gordon DAlmeida

Pics by Nikhil Studio