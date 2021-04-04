Spread the love



















Easter Vigil Mass Celebrated in ‘BIG Sambhram’ at a ‘SMALL Ashram’ Named ‘Athma Jyothi Ashram’!

Mangaluru: Once again when Easter was around the corner, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the feast was celebrated in a sombre manner since the Mangaluru diocese had issued certain guidelines to be followed in the wake of pandemic. But the hard core faithful did celebrate EASTER with total devotion, tradition and fervour at their respective parishes, among them was a small worship place named ‘Athma Jyothi Ashram’ located on Souza lane, Kadri road-Mangaluru. Even though the name says ‘Ashram’, this Ashram basically entertains devotees who flock there for counselling, and spiritual healing.

This Ashram is so active and live in their activities, under the able leadership of energetic Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao, not only Christmas Celebrations, Monthi Festh and now Easter was celebrated in a grand manner just like big churches, with lots of efforts put in by the devotees who patronize Athma Jyothi Ashram. And once again, like I said it earlier in my reports I feel proud to be the neighbour of this small but active religious place, where there is so much devotion and religious activities, that I am blessed to be associated with the duo Capuchin fathers. Athma Jyothi Ashram is run by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, belonging to the Congregation of Capuchin Fathers.

Once again,this year even though people were reluctant and scared to go out to churches or chapels, Athma Jyothi saw a pretty good attendance for the Easter Vigil mass ranging from children, and middle -aged devotees, and care was taken to maintain social distancing, and also that face masks were worn. Devotees joined in the Easter Vigil services with Devotion and Fervour, in a true and blissful manner. No doubt, at this small Ashram, Easter Vigil mass was celebrated with traditional fervor and enthusiasm, and the choir rendered melodious carols, which were soothing. With devotional hymns sung by the Choir members, the fervor of religious season was felt very much among the faithful who had attended the mass. People of all age groups dressed in their best attires were seen at the mass to celebrate the day with fellow believers, for the joyous occasion of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter Vigil, also called the Paschal Vigil or the Great Vigil of Easter, is a liturgy held in traditional Christian/Catholic churches as the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. Historically, it is during this liturgy that people are baptized and that adult catechumens are received into full communion with the Church. It is held in the hours of darkness between sunset on Holy Saturday and sunrise on Easter Day – most commonly in the evening of Holy Saturday or midnight – and is the first celebration of Easter, days traditionally being considered to begin at sunset.

Every year, the most special liturgy in the Catholic Church is the Easter Vigil, when Catholics celebrate the end of darkness through Christ’s resurrection from the dead. The Easter Vigil, which is held the night before Easter Sunday, is also considered an anticipated Sunday Mass. The Easter Vigil features the Service of Light which includes the Blessing of the Fire and a Candlelight Short Procession. The Easter Vigil was observed with great devotion and strictly with Covid-19 rules. The main celebrant of the mass was Fr Dolphy Serrao, joined by Fr Cyprian D’souza. The Easter Vigil services were in four parts: 1. Service of the Light 2. Liturgy of the Word 3. Liturgy of the Baptism and 4. Liturgy of the Eucharist.

Saturday the Church waits at the Lord’s tomb, meditating on his suffering and death. The altar is left bare, and the sacrifice of the Mass is not celebrated. Only after the solemn vigil during the night, held in anticipation of the resurrection, does the Easter celebration begin, with a spirit of joy that overflows into the following period of forty days. It is during the night between Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday that the Easter Vigil is celebrated. But the mass was held a bit earlier at 6 pm at the Ashram, where Fr Dolphy Serrao performed all the required four Easter Vigil services.

The service began at the fireplace in the Ashram open air premises, and after blessing the new fire the paschal candle was lit up, and the gathered faithful also lit their candles from the flame of the Paschal candle. By the blessing of the new fire the flames genuinely dispel the darkness and light up the night. By this, we were reminded that Christ came as a light shining in darkness (John 1:5). The Paschal candle was then carried by Fr Serrao leading in a short procession to the altar. This symbolic act reminds us that Christ, the light of the world, provides the unifying thread to the service. He is the “pillar of fire” and we the pilgrim people of following Christ, the “light of the world”. Our response to the proclamation of “The Light of CHRIST” shall be “Thanks be to God”.

Next followed the glorious Easter song of the Catholic Church sung by the Choir: the Exsultet (Easter proclamation). Then it was time for the devotees to listen to a series of readings from the Old and New Testaments. These lessons provided a comprehensive view of what God has done for humanity. After the readings from the Old Testament, everyone sang great “Gloria” accompanied by the bells before the celebration moved on to the readings from the New Testament. Later, the celebrant blessed the water and renewed the baptismal promises before the Risen Christ. While the faithful all stood, holding lighted candles in their hands, they replied to the questions the priest posed at them. Afterwards, they were all sprinkled with holy water while the choir rendered hymns with suitable baptismal character.

In his Homily, Fr Dolphy Serrao quoting John 20, 8 from the Holy Bible said, ” John saw and believed what John saw in the tomb that led him to believe in the resurrection of Jesus! If he had seen the dead body of Jesus that would have disproved the resurrection. He saw the empty tomb through the gift of faith, he realized that the tomb on earth can contain the giver of life. This changed the disciples and the men and women into people radiant with joy and courage. Through the gift of faith the Lord gives us the knowledge of the proof of resurrection.”

“The greatest joy I can have is to encounter the living element and to know him personally as our Lord and savior. Through our intimate prayer life, meditation on the word of God and good works we can experience the radiant’s joy of the Risen Lord. It is our prayer that the lights of the risen Lord will illuminate your life during Easter and always. In the hour of darkness when humanity is grappling with the pandemic and other ills, Christians need to take to heart the Easter message of the angel not to be afraid, assured that in Galilee where the Lord precedes them, their expectations will be fulfilled, their tears will be dried and their fears will be replaced by hope” added Fr Dolphy Serrao.

In conclusion, this vigil reaches its highest point in the joyous celebration of the feast of Holy Eucharist. The risen Lord invited us to participate in the new life he brings by sharing the feast which he has prepared. We thus looked forward to the great Messianic feast of the kingdom of God when the redeemed from every time and place “will come from east and west, and from north and south, and sit at table in the kingdom of God”(Luke 13:29). And thus everyone joined in this Eucharistic celebration, opened their hearts in worship and reception of Christ, our Paschal sacrifice. It was indeed a meaningful, traditional and devotional Easter Vigil Services held at Athma Jyothi Ashram.