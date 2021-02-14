Spread the love



















Eateries, salons in east Delhi offer special discounts on V-Day



New Delhi: Eateries and salons in east Delhi have gone all out with special discounts on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

While speaking to IANS, Mahesh Verma, Assistant Manager, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Preet Vihar area, said : “We have started a ‘couple meal’ from February 12 which is valid till February 14 and is available at special discount rates.”

Owner of ‘Unique Pastry’ in IP Extension area on condition of anonymity, said: “Special heart-shaped cakes are being baked at our bakery on Valentine’s Day with special discounts.”

IANS also spoke to Kriti Yadav, the owner of the ‘Nail Site’, which specialises in nail shaping and also runs a ‘Beauty Academy’ in Delhi’s Nirman Vihar.

She said on the occassion of Valentine’s Day, our salon is providing service of nail extension, eyelash extension along with any nail art at reasonable rates. She also told IANS that manicure and pedicure services at home are also being extended without any visiting charges.

Sahil Gupta of ‘Sakhi Beauty Parlour’ at Patparganj area said, “At ‘Sakhi’, we are offering 50 per cent discount on facial treatment to mark the Valentine’s Day.”