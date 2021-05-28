Spread the love



















EC defers bypoll for Kerala RS seat vacated by Jose Mani



New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said that it has deferred the bypoll for a Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala due to the Covid situation.

“The Commission has reviewed the matter today and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold the said bye-election till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold above mentioned bye-election,” the poll panel said in a statement.

The seat fell vacant to the resignation of sitting member and Kerala Congress-Mani chief Jose K. Mani who had resigned on January 11. His term was till July 2024

“As per the provisions of Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the vacancy are required to be filled, through bye-election within six months from date of occurrence of vacancy, provided that remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is one year or more.

“The Commission will take a decision in the matter at an appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA,” the poll panel statement said.

