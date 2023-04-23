EC officials check DK Shivakumar’s chopper with wife, kids on board

Mangaluru: Election officers checked state Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s private chopper at Dharamsthala in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka. On board the chopper were DK Shivakumar’s wife Usha, son and daughter.

An argument broke out between election officers and chopper crew after they arrived to conduct a routine check. Resisting the check, the pilot said that it was a private helicopter and no checking would be allowed.

However, the EC officials went ahead and conducted their checks.

DK SHIVAKUMAR REACTS

DK Shivakumar reacted to the incident and said, “I have immense faith and love for Lord Manjunatha. I wish he blesses me and the state. I have come with my family here to pray.”

“I won’t talk about politics now. I have come here for the blessings of Lord Manjunatha. Let them check the helicopter, it’s okay. It’s their duty,” said DK Shivakumar.

“I will campaign post my visit here at Dharmasthala,” he added.

Earlier, the election officers checked state Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s private chopper in Karnataka’s Tiptur. The poll officers thoroughly checked his first aid kit and bags in the chopper.

