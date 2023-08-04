‘Echoes of the Corridors’ -a Magnum Opus Par Excellence Coffee Table Book Released. The FIRST ever Coffee Table Book “Echoes of the Corridors” tries to paint a comprehensive portrait of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru we all love, and narrates the fascinating story of its metamorphosis and epochal developments and enduring achievements, as it resolutely marches into the future.

Mangaluru: ” ECHOES of the CORRIDORS‘-a Magnum Opus Par Excellence Coffee Table Book was released by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru and Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, in the presence of the author William Pais and Dr Vidya Vinutha D’souza- Assistant Professor and Director of St Aloysius Prakashana (St Aloysius Prakashana is the official unit of the College publishing works related to literature, academics, recreational, and research concentration etc)

Speaking on the Coffee Table Book ” ECHOES of the CORRIDORS” Dr Charles Furtado, the Director of Admin Block, St Aloysius College said, ” The FIRST ever Coffee Table Book “Echoes of the Corridors” tries to paint a comprehensive portrait of St Aloysius College we all love, and narrates the fascinating story of its metamorphosis and epochal developments and enduring achievements, as it resolutely marches into the future. I would like to reiterate that we are on hallowed ground. All of us are among the blessed beneficiaries of St Aloysius College institutions which have a glorious tradition of more than 143 years. I’m sure that you’ll agree with me that all Aloysians who have walked through the portals of this great institution have not only been motivated to ‘shine to enkindle’ but also have been formed into ‘men and women for and with others’!”

” One of the greatest strengths of St Aloysius College has always been its miraculous ability to adapt, be relevant and consistently reinvent itself to the changing dynamics of time and locale. Apart from its academic activities, St Aloysius College is a veritable repository of cultural treasures and has the distinction of being adorned with many feathers in its cap. It would be no exaggeration to say that ‘Echoes of the Corridors’ is a magnum opus par excellence. A limited edition publication, visually appealing, bedecked with vintage photographs, which I am sure every Aloysian will want to own as a priceless hallmark of his/her beloved Alma mater”

“Completing a project of this magnitude entails the harmonious orchestration of the persevering efforts of many. On behalf of the management of St Aloysius College, I would like to place on record the labour of love of all who contributed to the success of this mega project. I wish and pray that ‘Echoes of the Corridors’ reaches the coffee table of every Aloysian and becomes a prided possession of all Aloysians! Thank you!” added Dr Furtado.

The hard-bound collector’s edition spans 248 pages and has been printed at the well-known Pragathi Press, Hyderabad. The publication wing of the College, St Aloysius Prakashana, will be taking orders for the Coffee Table Book.

