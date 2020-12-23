Spread the love



















Ecstasy pills, cocaine seized in Bengaluru; two Nigerians held



Bengaluru: After a hot chase about a kilometre, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Bengaluru zonal unit on Tuesday arrested two Nigerians, including a woman, on the charge of receiving consignments of Ecstasy pills and cocaine from the Netherlands and Ethiopia through postal parcel service.

During the chase, NCB official Sunil Pareva was injured.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the NCB seized 3,000 yellow and grey-coloured pills of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) from a parcel and 235 grams of cocaine, concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box, from the Foreign Post Office, Bengaluru.

“First of the two consignments was concealed in layers of a table cloth. Preliminary investigation revealed that the MDMA was sourced from the Netherlands and was destined to Bengaluru for further distribution,” the apex drug law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia.

In follow-up action on December 18, the accused, who arrived to collect the parcel, were apprehended from the same location.

They were identified as Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael.

“Passports recovered from them seem to be fake,” the NCB said.

A powerful stimulant, cocaine, which is snorted, inhaled or injected, is, in party circles, known as ‘Charlie’, ‘Coke,’ ‘Blow’, ‘Crack,’ ‘Rock’ and ‘Snow’.

MDMA, which is commonly known as Ecstasy, ‘Molly’ ‘XTC’, ‘X’ or ‘Mandy’ is a party drug, which produces feelings of increased energy and pleasure.



