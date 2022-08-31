ECU-CONNECT 22- A Diocesan Ecumenical Gathering held in Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Mangalore diocesan level Ecumenical gathering for the parish convenors was held at Shanthi Kiran Bajjodi Mangalore on Wednesday 31 August 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The half-day program was inaugurated by the diocesan Vicar General Msgr Maxim Noronha. The inauguration was done by unscrolling a banner along with a band by the Ecumenical team. Later in his address, he invited all Christians to be united on various levels.

There were short sessions on various topics from experts. Rev Dr JB Saldanha spoke on the ‘A-B-C-D – the Basics of Ecumenism.’ Rev Dr Joseph Martis spoke on the role of the Ecumenical Commission in relation to other Commissions in the diocese.

Rev Dr Sandeep Theophil CSI spoke on ‘Ecumenism in other Mainline Churches.’

After the tea break, Rev Clifford Fernandes conducted a group discussion on practical questions.

Fr Rupesh Madtha the diocesan Secretary for the Ecumenical Commission and the organiser of the event spoke on the practical strategy of Ecumenism in the diocese.

The diocesan Ecumenical team members – Mrs Rita Dsouza Rosario conducted prayer, Mr Lancy Carlo Bendur conducted inauguration, Mr Roshan Patrao Angelore introduced the speakers, Mrs Theresa Pereira Ashoknagar Compered the program, Mr Prajwal Sequeira Derebail welcomed, Mr Nithan Saldanha Bondel proposed vote of thanks and Mr Anil Dsa Cordel assisted in the group the discussion.

85 members from different parishes attended this fruitful program. Breakfast and lunch was served. Fr Francis D’Souza, Fr Herald Pereira, and Fr Santhosh Rodrigues were also the others who were present.

by Rev. Fr Rupesh A. Madtha

Click Here To View More Photos

