Spread the love



















ED arrests 2 Chinese nationals in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two Chinese nationals in connection with its money laundering probe that it registered last year in August, officials said on Sunday.

An ED official related to probe told IANS, “ED arrested Luo Sang aka Charlie Peng and Carter Lee arrested on Friday under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).”

The official said that Peng and Lee are accused of running a huge hawala operation for Chinese companies through hundreds of shell companies.

The official said that they were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to ED custody for 14 days.

The agency has registered a case of money laundering against them in August last year after the Income Tax department had carried out raids and claimed Peng and other Chinese nationals were running a huge hawala operation.

They were also accused of running an espionage racket. The Delhi Police has also registered a case against them.