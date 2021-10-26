Spread the love



















ED attaches assets of over Rs 6.8 cr of former Bhagalpur ADM



New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 6,84,93,361 of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bhagalpur, Jayshree Thakur and her family members under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in a disproportionate assets case.

The attached assets include 15 plots, 1 flat having a total consideration value of Rs 1,53,90,727, bank balance of Rs 5,05,02,511 deposited in 42 bank accounts and surrender value of 12 different insurance policies to the tune of Rs 26,00,123.39 of Jayshree Thakur and her family members.

The probe agency initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by the Economic Offence Unit, Patna Police under section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 109/120(B) of the Indian Penal Code against Jayshree Thakur and her family members for acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 13,98,38,213/- through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a Public Servant, an official statement said here.

Investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 revealed that during the period 12.01.1987 to 30.06.2013, Jayshree Thakur while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under the Bihar government, has amassed disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 13,98,38,213 through corrupt practices and misuse of her official capacity in the form of movable and immovable properties in her name as well as in the name of her husband, Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son, Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter, Rajshree Chaudhary.

Further investigation is under progress, the ED said.

