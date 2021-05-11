Spread the love



















ED books ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh under PMLA

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with alleged corruption and misuse of office case.

A senior ED official related to probe told IANS, “A case of money laundering has been registered under PMLA against Deshmukh.”

The ED action comes almost a fortnight after the CBI booked the NCP leader into the allegations of misuse of office and corruption on April 24.

The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on April 6 after the Bombay High Court asked the agency to probe the allegations of bribery and misuse of office.

Soon after the ruling, Deshmukh stepped down from his post.

The CBI has carried out searches at premises linked to Deshmukh and also recorded his statement earlier.