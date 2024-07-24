ED conducting an honest investigation in Tibral Welfare Board case: BJP

Bengaluru: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting an honest investigation regarding the Tribal Welfare Board case.

“It has been revealed that money was transferred out of the state, looted and used to buy mines. The ED is conducting an honest investigation regarding the case,” said Vijayendra while talking to media persons at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

He said that any attempt to obstruct ED’s investigation is an unpardonable crime. “More than Rs 187 crores related to the Scheduled Castes Development Corporation have been looted. If you (Siddaramaiah) are truly honest, the SIT you formed should have immediately issued a notice to the jailed former minister B. Nagendra and called him for an investigation,” he said.

He added that shouldn’t the investigation of the Tribal Welfare Corporation’s President and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal have been conducted immediately.

He appealed that if the Chief Minister is honest, he should cooperate with the ED and CBI investigations.

“Under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, slogans were shouted and protests were conducted against the ED. The behaviour of the Chief Minister and the ministers is disheartening,” he said.

He said that in the Tribal Welfare case, not only Nagendra but even the big heads will roll. “The Chief Minister is only referring to the parts of the death note that suited him,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister is also trapped in the MUDA land allotment case. “We have created awareness among the public about both the cases. As an opposition party, we have continuously fought for the people,” he said.



