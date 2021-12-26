ED grills UP MLA Vijay Mishra in PMLA case



New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said that it grilled UP MLA from Bhadohi, Vijay Mishra, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case.

A team of elite officials of the ED reached Agra jail where Vijay Mishra is currently lodged to interrogate him.

According to information, the ED in February had lodged a PMLA case against Mishra and his alleged aides. A team of ED office from Prayagraj is looking into the matter.

Sources have claimed that Mishra was involved in money laundering and for this he took help of his friends. He also acquired huge movable and immovable assets.

Mishra was grilled about his movable and immovable assets. He was also grilled about his aides. A source said that they will send the information about his assets to Income Tax Department and other agencies for further investigation.

“We will also take the help of other agencies to know about his assets. He is hiding a lot of information. We did show him papers but he was trying to mislead us,” said a source.

The ED said that soon they will initiate proceedings to attach his assets under section 5 of the PMLA.

Mishra has illegal properties in Prayagraj’s Allapur, Handiya and Bhadohi, the probe agency said. The ED case is based on Police FIRs lodged against Mishra at different police stations. The ED is also gathering information about the assets of his family members.