ED Joint director takes VRS, likely to contest on BJP ticket



New Delhi: The VRS request of Joint Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rajeshwar Singh, has been accepted by the department. Singh is now likely to contest upcoming UP Assembly elections.

In August last year, Singh, who was posted in Lucknow, had applied for the VRS. Six months after his request, the concerned department took cognisance of the matter and allowed his move.

There are possibilities that he might contest election from Shahibabad.

As of now Singh has not made any official statement regarding his joining BJP and about his VRS. So far he is keeping mum on the matter.

During his long tenure in ED, he probed most sensitive cases i.e 2G spectrum allocation case. He was also given case of alleged irregularities in 2010 Common Wealth Games. PMLA cases lodged against former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda were also probed by him.

In 2018, Singh got into controversy after he received a suspicious call from Dubai. This call was detected by the intelligence agencies who informed the apex court regarding this. Karnail Singh, the then ED director had said that he (Rajeshwar Singh) was a responsible official.

Singh is holding a B.Tech degree and did his PhD in police, human rights and social justice subject. He became 1996 batch PPS official of UP and was a UP Police official. In 2009 he joined the ED. He was permanently absorbed into the ED cadre in 2015. Abha Singh, his sister who is a practicing lawyer in Mumbai has lauded his likely move saying country needed him. Rajeshwar Singh is married to IPS Luxmi Singh.