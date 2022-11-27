ED summons Anubrata Mondal’s daughter to Delhi on Dec 1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman and party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi for questioning in connection with the multi- crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman and party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi for questioning in connection with the multi- crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Incidentally, on that day the Delhi High Court will hear the matter of whether the ED will have the permission to take Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi for questioning at the agency’s headquarter.

Last time, Sukanya Mondal was questioned at New Delhi by the ED sleuths was on November 4 when she was questioned about the huge property in the name of her father and her.

ED sources said that if she turns up for questioning on December 1, the line of questioning then would be specific and the interrogations will be done after placing relevant documents in front of her so that she will not have any chance to escape at the pretext of ignorance.

As per records, Sukanya Mondal’s declared annual income has increased to Rs 1 crore as of 2021-22 from little over Rs 3,00,000 in 2013-14. Some of the questions of the central agency will be on the details of the increased sources of income during the period under review.

Secondly, besides being a primary teacher at a state- run school at Bolpur in Birbhum district, Sukanya Mondal has been recorded as directors of two private limited companies, namely ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited, besides being a managing partner in a rice mill namely Bhole Byom Private Limited. ED sleuths will also question her on how being an employee in a state- run school that she managed to hold such office-of- profit in a parallel manner.

The third line of questioning, according to ED sources, will be on the frequent lottery awards won by her as well as her father during a period of little over three years.

Anubrata Mondal is currently under judicial custody at Asansol Special Correctional Home. This month ED issued an arrest memo against him within the prison cells only. However, since Mondal refused to sign the arrest memo, the ED approached the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi for transit remand to take Mondal to Delhi. Mondal’s counsel challenged the same at Delhi High Court, the hearing for which will be on December 1.