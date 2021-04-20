Spread the love



















‘Educated People’ of ‘Education Hub’ Park Vehicles Illegally on Planter’s Lane Creating Inconveniences and Hardship to the 60 plus residents of that Lane. And the dumbest and worst part is that the vehicle owners having no COMMON SENSE have been ILLEGALLY PARKING on both sides of the Lane, making it hard for a larger SUV or truck to pass through. Just imagine if an Ambulance has to travel on this road to pick up a sick patient- Did any of these Educated People who parked their vehicles haphazard think of it?

Mangaluru: Mangaluru is growing, so also are the Vehicles. When the roads or lanes are narrow, people park their vehicles illegally on one side of the road/lane, but once the road/lane is widened they park on both sides of the road. Bah humbug! Like most of the recent widened roads/Lanes in the City, where the most portion of the road is used as illegal parking lots for private vehicles, and one such LANE is the ‘PLANTERS LANE’, a lane running opp Ramkrishna School/College, Bunts Hostel) and creating Inconveniences and Hardship to the 60 plus residents living on that lane. And the dumbest and worst part is that the vehicle owners having no COMMON SENSE have been ILLEGALLY PARKING on both sides of the Lane, making it hard for a larger SUV or truck to pass through. Just imagine if an Ambulance has to travel on this road to pick up a sick patient- Did any of these Educated People who park their vehicles haphazardly think of it?

One of the residents of Planters Lane, Sanjay Kamath speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “This unauthorized illegal parking of vehicles by unauthorized people who run business in the commercial building at the entrance of this Lane, has put us into hardship and inconveniences while driving our large SUV on this lane. The complex owner should have provided ample parking for his clients, rather than facing all these problems with his clients’ parking illegally on this lane. For the last few days there has been parking on both sides of the Lane, but we residents kept quiet. Not anymore, after we had informed the concerned police authority, he asked us to give a written complaint after which he would do the needful, and we hope so because this is ridiculous”.

Yes, surely we can agree with the brunt of Sanjay Kamath and other residents due to this illegal parking, and with no proper footpaths or incomplete drainage work, such illegal parking puts the lives of the pedestrians in jeopardy. And during certain hours, such parking also creates traffic chaos all the time- and it is learnt that two days ago an ambulance had to wait for a few minutes due to the blockage created by the illegally parked vehicles until someone had to find the owners of the parked vehicles. Residents say that if this situation goes unattended, soon Planters Lane will become a parking hub for such vehicles. It should be noted that under the smart city developmental projects undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, many narrow and old roads/lanes were widened-but did they serve any good results/purpose-ABSOLUTELY NOT!

Once the road/lane gets widened more vehicles will be seen parked, taking most of the space of the widened space. So what’s the use in widening the lanes/roads, if they don’t serve the required purpose. And neither the officials nor the traffic police gives a damn about the issue. Right now there is chaos on the Planters lane as these private vehicles occupy maximum space, thereby leaving not much space for the smooth movement of the vehicles, and the residents are fumed about it, including the Kamath Family!

It should be noted that a massive infusion of funds by the government to the Mangaluru City Corporation for improvement of its basic infrastructure has seen the city get broad concrete roads in various places, but the widened roads/lanes have been of no use for the smooth movement of the traffic, or the pedestrians since they are clogged with illegally parked vehicles. One reason is that the ever-growing influx of vehicles in the city has forced motorists to park vehicles along such streets leaving motorists with the usual smaller as ever before passage and pedestrians to contend with while traversing on the roads.

Does anyone think that on-street parking is one of the primary reasons why major city centres face progressively worsening traffic conditions? Inadequate and poorly-managed parking facilities often force vehicle owners to illegally park on the streets. When such parking encroachments spill over to sidewalks, they wreak havoc on pedestrians’ and residents’ lives too. What’s more, in the absence of a centralized database, lawmakers and enforcers are unaware of traffic conditions and fail to take the right measures to avoid jams. It isn’t hard to imagine poor management of traffic conditions worsening congestion. Illegal parking eats the space away, leading to frequent traffic jams. Vehicles are often parked haphazardly without any consideration for other commuters. When it comes to car parking, we see an appalling absence of discipline.

Most drivers remain blissfully ignorant of parking rules and regulations and have no qualms blocking access to other vehicles with haphazard parking, where both pedestrians and commuters are inconvenienced by it. Especially when no traffic police personnel are deployed, such roads or lanes are choked for hours upon hours. The reason behind growing illegal parking? Inadequate parking facilities are only one aspect of it. Even when proper off-street parking is available, commuters deter from using them. Having said that, Mangaluru doesn’t have a multi-storey car park, given that owning a car is a necessity instead of a luxury. Therefore, we see a horde of illegal parking spaces that not only obstruct the smooth flow of traffic. Illegal parking poses a threat to the safety of other motorists and pedestrians.

Because poor facility management and a lack of traffic data are the major culprits behind illegal on-street parking, a smart parking system can effectively curb the problem. When better and safer parking facilities are available to vehicle owners, they will automatically reduce their use of illegal spaces. Hence, a smart parking system can equip facility owners with tools for improved management and contribute to reducing traffic jams. Hence, our city authorities along with the traffic department authorities should lose no time in implementing an effective smart parking plan. Moreover, city governments must educate vehicle owners on the importance of responsible parking. After all, parking is not a right but a privilege, which needs to be followed responsibly! Hope this report will reach the RIGHT authorities in MCC, Traffic Police Department, and also those vehicle owners parking illegally, so that a change happens on Planters Lane soon.

Photos and Video submitted by Sanjay Kamath, Resident, Planters Lane