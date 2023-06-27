Education and Health Hub Udupi is also at the forefront in Drug Cases – SP Akshay Machindra

Udupi: “Out of 271 cities in the Country, Udupi is also one of them. Udupi is known as an education hub, Health and Cultural City but unfortunately, now it is at the forefront of Drug abuse cases”, said the Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay Machindra during the International Anti-Narcotics Day programme organized by the Udupi District Police and Sen Police at the PPC Hall here, on June 26.

Addressing the students SP said, “Students should be committed to making their college campuses drug-free. Students should use their energy for sports and cultural activities that make them think positively and thus will help them to stay away from such bad habits”.

He further said, “Even students from educated and good families are involved in Ganja Peddling. We need to think about society. Drug consumption and peddling are not only a loss to a person but also a big challenge to the Country’s security. The money from peddling Ganja is being used for terrorist activities and illegal arms trafficking”.

He also said, “Once a drug is consumed, it does not leave the body. Drug addiction can cause various mental disorders including depression in a person”.

