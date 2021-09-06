Spread the love



















Education is a Nation Building Exercise! Rotary Club of Mangalore Honours 4 Teachers on ‘Teachers Day’

Mangaluru: Rotary Club of Mangalore honoured five Teachers from different Teaching Avenues a day after ‘TEACHERS DAY’ which was on 5th September to mark the Birth Anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – a prominent Thinker, Philosopher and an Educator who believed that “Teachers should be the Best Minds in the Country.” The function started with the invocation by Rtn Sudhir Nayak, followed by a welcome address by Rtn Sudhir Jalan-the President of the Rotary Club of Mangalore.

Then came honouring of the four Teachers, namely: Mrs Grace Noronha; Dr Sripathi Rao; Dr Devaraj K and Mrs Swaroop Devaiah. Rotary Club of Mangalore has been honouring teachers for many years during their mega meeting, but due to the pandemic today’s honouring of these four teachers were done in a simple and sombre manner- but was very much appreciated by the four teachers for the love and respect shown by these Rotarians on the auspicious “TEACHERS DAY 2021.

“Education is a Nation Building Exercise.”- and the teachers enter the teaching profession for the love of empowering the youth and making a contribution to society. A teacher should be respected as a facilitator of knowledge. The simplest form of respect is to kindly greet the teacher. Also, pay attention by listening and following teachers instructions. In short, by showing common courtesy and following good manners, students show respect to their teachers. A teacher earns respect through their actions and words. A teacher must sincerely want to help students learn. And it is because our teachers are what we are all today in good posts.

Teachers play a very important role in a student’s life. As a teacher, one must bring out the best in students and inspire them to strive for greatness. Students are considered as the future of the nation and humankind, and a teacher is believed to be a credible guide for their advancement. Not only do they guide students in academics or extracurricular activities, but teachers are also responsible for shaping a child’s future, making him/her a better human being. A teacher imparts knowledge, good values, tradition, modern-day challenges and ways to resolve them within students. A good teacher is an asset to the students. And Rotarians showing respect and honouring the teachers should be complimented and praised.

Speaking on the occasion after being honoured Dr Devaraj K said, “A teacher’s presence in a student’s life can boost their morale and guide them to be more valuable in life. Education has changed a lot in recent times. It’s more interactive now with the intrusion of digital media. New-age technology like artificial intelligence, augmented reality are opening a new dimension in education. But there is a large role that the teacher has to play here. There is a gap between information and knowledge, and real education. More the teachers interact with the students with viable, real-life examples, incidents, etc, students will have a better understanding and more awareness of the subject. With real-life examples, they can apply their lessons to many subjects. The teacher has to be a consistent guide here to help the student in graduating from one lesson to another. I feel proud to be worked as a teacher/lecturer/principal of SDM College”

The vote of thanks was delivered by Rtn Naveen Nayak. Immediate past president Rtn Archie Menezes, Secretary Rtn Arjun Nayak, Vice President and Director of Club Services Rtn R K Bhat were seated on the dais. The programme was compered by Rtn Dr Sidharth Shetty-the Community service Director.

ABOUT Mrs GRACE NORONHA:

Mrs Grace Noronha has enjoyed an illustrious career as an Educationist. Her principal educational attainments comprise a Master of Arts degree, as also a Master’s in Education. She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Konkani Studies. Additionally, she has availed of a 3-month in-Service Training in the English Language at “The Regional Institute of English”, Bengaluru. An alumnus of IIAM-2005 (Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad) attended Strategic Leadership Training Programme for the Principals organized by the CBSE Delhi.

Regarding professional career, her pedagogic career spans a fruitful four decades in India and abroad, spanning an academic range that stretches from kindergarteners to post-graduates. This was accomplished through service in State government schools, ICSE and CBSE schools, and as a lecturer in the prestigious “St Ann’s College of Education”. Mrs Noronha has worked as a teacher of English for Secondary schools in the “Ministry of Education at Muscat”, Sultanate of Oman. She visited Devon, UK as Head of the Institution to share the best practices in teaching with the partner school of the Global School Partnership Programme. She has also participated in the International School Leaders Conference in Zug, Switzerland.

She is presently the Principal of ‘The Yenepoya School and PU College, Mangaluru. She has the distinction of being the Founding Principal of two prestigious schools in Mangalore -Lourdes Central School and St Aloysius Gonzaga School as well as Sri Sharada Public School in Annigeri, Dharwad District where she is rendering free service and serves as the Academic Advisor. She is also the Ambassador of schools for the British Council.

ADDITIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS: Mrs Noronha’s stature as an educator has been conducive to such leadership roles as – Was President of The Association of ICSE & CBSE schools of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shimoga Districts.

– Was a Member of the Inspection Committee appointed by the Chairman of the Board for CBSE, for the inspection of the schools in 2009,2010 and 2011 to be affiliated to the board.

– Was a Member of “The Board of Studies” and Governing Council at the prestigious St. Ann’s College of Education, Mangaluru.

ABOUT Mrs SWAROOP DEVAIAH:

Powerful, popular, beautiful on the inside just as much as externally and an embodiment of excellence is Mrs Swaroop Achaya Devaiah. Swaroop Devaiah, a mother to three daughters, is a Montessori trained teacher, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, a fitness enthusiast, a yoga expert and a successful entrepreneur. Though dance was her passion and she aspired to have a doctorate in Bharatanatyam, destiny drew her to founding an education enterprise for the pre-schoolers in Mangaluru.

She wanted to create a wonderland for her child which would be different from the regular, restrictive preschools of that time. This was how Priyadarshini Montessori School came to be founded by her and is now one of the most sought-after preschool Montessori schools in Mangaluru.. She completed her under graduation at Mount Carmel College, Bangalore and post-graduation at Manasagangotri and has represented the state in volleyball and passed the Vidwath grade exams (Masters in Bharatanatyam) with a state rank. She has also won many cookery competitions at the National level. She has been the winner at the “Pretty Woman” contest held by the Inner Wheel Club of Mangalore.

Mrs Swaroop pioneered the Montessori movement in Mangaluru in 1994 and the rest they say is history. They say that a great teacher is the one who ignites the imagination, inspires hope and instils knowledge and Swaroop is definitely a teacher with a difference. A teacher by heart and soul, she has scientifically designed a curriculum for the preschoolers at her institution. Having been called to duty, by her motherly instinct she could do only what a mother would do for her child. She had worked in regular and special schools rendering her valuable service. She recalls a stint as an Honorary teacher at Agnes special school where she taught a 12-year-old child to read through phonetics, helping the child integrate into normal school and says this was a significant achievement that added to her work that followed after that.

Over the past years, she has trained over 30 teachers in her approach to teaching and instructing preschool children. Mrs Swaroop can now confidently say that she has realized her dream in a greater measure than she had ever imagined. Her commitment to providing quality education has propelled her to the top and we at MOM wish her the best for her future endeavours. She is the Past President of the Inner Wheel Club of Mangalore.

ABOUT DR DEVARAJ K:

Dr Devaraj, K. is a Law Graduate, Past Graduate in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations and the Doctorate in Commerce from Mysore University; Fellow member of All India Management Association with almost four decades teaching experience to Under Graduate Level and Post Graduate. He was a Member of the Syndicate of Mangalore University. He started his teaching career as a Lecturer in Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Business Management. Subsequently, he was promoted, Reader. Professor and Principal of S.D.M. College of Business Management and is the Director of SDM Post Graduate Centre for Management Studies and Research, Mangalore a prestigious institute of Management.

He was elected unanimously as the President of Mangalore Management Association for two terms. He was associated with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and S.D.M. Law College for quite a number of years as a visiting faculty. He was the founder Registrar of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. He was the secretary of Mangalore Management Association, Member of the Academic Council of Mangalore University, Member Board of Studies of Mangalore and Mysore University. he was the President of the Forum of Business Management Association of Teachers (FOBMAT), Member of Policy I/alders; Council l/C of India 1998-2002, Non-Official Member of Standing Committee on Customer Se1 Icc-Corporation BG (20 I/ -onwards), Member of Station Consultative Committee (S.Rly). President: Karnataka Rajya Devadigara Sangha ® Secretary: Dr K. V Devadiga Trust® Mangaluru (Public Charitable Trust) President Working Committee, Sri Ekanatheshwari Temple.

Since his early teaching days, he has shown a keen interest in academic and professional organisation he is a member of Professional bodies like All India Management f1L Association (New Delhi}, Member National Institute of Personnel Management (Kolkata), Treasurer of Mangala Jyothi Integrated School – Vamanjoor, Mangaluru; President of Raga Taranga (Child Organisation) for a number of years. Dr Devaraj was the Secretary of the Association of First Grade College Principals Mangalore University. Vice President of the same association. Member of Academic Advisory Committee KMCT School of Business (M BA Programme) Kozhikode; Governing council member of SS Sri D. Veerendra Heggade Institute of Management, Dharwad, Academic advisor to ICFAI, Recognised guide to M.P programme of Venkateshwara, Vinayaka Mission, he was also the Chairman of National Institute of Personnel Management, Mangalore Manipal Chapter.

Being a man of principles he is always sought after for training and guidance programmes of various institutes in and around Mangalore City. Participated in various Academic conferences in India & abroad which Includes Nepal, Bangkok, Tokyo (Japan), Singapore, Sydney (Australia), Hongkong, Beijing (China), Malay-Seoul (South Korea), Dubai (UAE), Switzerland, New York, Washington (USA) and the United Kingdom.

Married to Smt Vijayalakshmi -Senior Accounts Officer, NMPT, he is a proud father of a Son- Shailesh D, (daughter-in-law- Nilisha) and daughter Dr Shilpa D. Married to Deepak Talapady,

ABOUT DR SRIPATHI RAO:

Dr Sripathi Rao hails from Kadeshwalya village, Bantwal Taluk. He did his schooling in his village and neighbouring Kedila village and later completed S.S.L.C from Vitla high School securing 1st place in Puttur taluk. He received the Govt of India scholarship for further studies up to M.Sc. Having done PUC in Poorna Prajna College, Udupi, he further did his B.Sc at J.S S. College, Mysore and M.Sc in Chemistry from the University of Mysore, Manasa Gangotri.

Dr Rao worked as Lecturer in Sri Sathya Sai P U College Alike for 5 Years; 30 years as Lecturer, Reader, Professor and H O D of Chemistry in St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. In the meantime, he completed his Master’s degree in Sanskrit from Karnataka University, Dharwad as well as his doctorate degree in Chemistry from Mangalore University. He was awarded 4th rank in B Sc ( Sanskrit) and 3rd rank in M Sc(Chemistry). During his services, he was deputed to Mangalore University as an NSS programme Coordinator for three years and his University was awarded “The Best University in the Country for NSS activities”.

Dr Rao also served as a member of the Academic Council of Mangalore University for six years (2 Terms) and succeeded to reserve one PG Seat in all the subjects for NSS volunteers only. He also worked as director of the College Student Union, Welfare Officer of Students and Election Commissioner in Aloysius College, Mangaluru. He has written 5 textbooks in more than 30 years along with his two other Colleagues for the benefit of Chemistry Students of Karnataka State.

Even though he voluntarily retired from the College, he was compelled to work as principal for 12 more years in Expert P U College, Sharada P U College as well as Correspondent of Vikas P U College and Expert PU College in Mangaluru. He was also a Master Trainer in Public Speaking, Leadership and Effective Communication. At present, he is teaching astrology online and his videos are available on YouTube. He has a special inclination towards new colleges to start and function successfully for the present generation.

Dr Sriparthi Rao is blessed with a daughter Abhilasha Thantri (B.E.Computer Science), and her husband a software engineer owns 12 hotels of all budgets in Mysuru, and they are blessed with one son Abhiram Rao (B E. Computer Science, working in Sydney-Australia. Rao is also loved by 2+2 grandchildren. Rao along with his beloved wife Shashikala S Rao has travelled to several countries like the USA, Europe (10 Countries), Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hongkong, China, Dubai, Egypt, Srilanka, Nepal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands etc.

