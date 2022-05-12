Education Tab Distribution by Harihar St Aloysius PU College

“The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.”

Mangaluru: According to the signs of the times, to achieve the goal in life, we need present equipment. On 9 May 2022 the St.Aloysius Pre-University College,Amaravathi, Harihar, distributed the Educational tab worth Rs.16,000/- for the poor and needy students from 6 Schools of Belludi Area, who have completed their SSLC examination and aspiring to reach their goals in life with further studies. Supported by United way India and Conference development office (CDO) New Delhi, the management of Aloysius College reached out to around 41 students on this day.

On this special occasion former MLA of Harihar Rev. B.P.Hareesh encouraged the students to put their continuous efforts in their studies and never to give up in life. Better use of modern tabs will grant success. Having said this, he distributed the tabs to the students. It was our pleasure to celebrate in advance the birthday of our dignitary on this Special Occasion.

Our another dignitary Jefferson Education facilitator Jesuits New Delhi and Karnataka Province mention the purpose of distribution of tabs and advised the students to make good use of it for the education purpose only. Along with Jefferson,the principal SunnyGudinho, Vice Principal ‘s Mrs.Pushpalatha and Mohsin Ulla and Fr.Praveenkiran distributed the tabs to all the students.

Fr.EricMathiasthe Superior, spoke on dedication and commitment. He also explained the mission and objectives of our education in this Institution.

The parents of the students, the principal’s of 6 Schools, all the teaching and non-teaching staff members of Aloysius College were present and witnessed the event.

The memorable occasion ended with the vote of thanks presented by Mrs.Kavita. She expressed her gratitude to all the dignitaries on Dias, the program co-ordinator Mr.Abdul Rahman and all the staff members for their co-operation and support.