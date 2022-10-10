Edward D’Souza (67) from Shankarapura, Udupi Passes Away

Edward D’Souza (67), Son of the Late Mr Leo DSouza & Mrs Severine DSouza. Brother of Pius DSouza, Late Mr Naveen D’Souza, Mrs Carmine D’Souza, Mrs Clara D’Souza, Mrs Bertha D’Souza. Husband of Gretta Pauline D’Sa and Father of Edna Blossom, went to his heavenly abode on 9 October 2022, at Shankarapura, Udupi.

Viewing of the body at 2.30 pm at St John the Evangelist Church, Shankarapura, Udupi followed by mass at 3 pm on Tuesday 11 October 2022.

May his noble soul rest In peace!

