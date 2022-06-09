Efforts of Organizations & Activists to Keep City Clean Abused by Ignorant People, including Illegal Street Vendors and legal Businesses

Mangaluru: A day ago a team of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials led by senior health inspector Shivalinga K and health inspector Rakshitha had penalised a cloud kitchen named “Hunger Lust’ operating at Marnamikatta, Mangaluru for dumping waste at a transformed spot in Kankanady. Just recently the said spot near the upcoming new Kankanady Market was beautified by Anti-Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation, under the leadership of APD founder Abdullah A Rehman, and was inaugurated in the presence of area Corporator Naveen D’Souza, activists, Mangaluru civic Group members, among others.

A day after the launch programme, garbage was seen in front of the beautified wall/area, among them were a couple of waste bags of the said Cloud Kitchen. After efforts put in by a member of Mangalore Civic Group Rohan Manoj in finding out the culprits who had dumped the waste plastic bags, MCC Health Inspector Shivalingappa had slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 for dumping waste at a spot. The Health Inspector had said, “We have also sought an explanation from the unit. The black spot was recently beautified and we have been following the case for almost one month. The unit staff would allegedly dump waste around 3:30 am”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Abdullah A Rehman, founder and CEO, APD Foundation said, Our team joined by locals/activists has been assisting MCC in converting black spots into beautiful areas. The aim is to identify at least 50 black spots and beautify them. We have completed the transformation of about 30 spots. The local community in several areas, including Kankanady, has been supporting the cause and joining APD in its work”.

“After beautifying the area, it is sad to note people still continue to dump waste. If we notice such people, we first educate them and later warn them. In this case, since the cloud kitchen staff refused to mend their ways, MCC officials were informed and a fine was imposed. This strong action taken by MCC will send a message to others not to dump waste wherever they feel like,” added Rehman.

There are committed environmentalists, activists and organizations like Ramakrishna Mission, APD Foundation and others who are determined to make Mangaluru a “Green City”, by sacrificing their time and energy for the betterment of the environment. Unfortunately, there are many ignorant people, including the educated, who abuse the Swachh campaign, by littering waste. Experts tell us about the grave changes that could occur in the future unless we protect the environment. The best way to protect it is by keeping it green and clean. The government, City Corporation and other agencies are doing their part in transforming Mangaluru City into a greener city by planting trees. Every individual also has to realise his or her duty to protect the environment for future generations.

Every Action Counts- Everyone should realize the responsibility to care for the Earth and to become agents of change. Whether it is the outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, the movement of keeping their areas waste-free has touched every rural and urban nook and corner of the country over the past few years. Citizens, armed with brooms, gloves and masks, have been seen carrying out clean-up drives and workshops in their societies, educational institutions and across public spaces. Waste segregation and the importance of dust bins and toilets has become the key topic in many group discussions and debates these days.

While all these changes have taken us all a step closer to a cleaner and waste-free India, environmental experts and activists point out that it is high time the Swachh Bharat movement turns into a holistic movement that encompasses not only the cleanliness of the visible solid waste but also the cleanliness of other forms of pollution including air pollution, water pollution and even noise pollution. But much more has to be done for a cleaner India and Mangaluru since a large number of people are still abusing Swachatha.

The first step in transforming our country or our City-Mangaluru into a Swachh Bharat/Swachh Mangaluru is changing the mindset of the people and making them feel a sense of responsibility and pride about the cleanliness of their city. Even though this Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been limited to solid waste management, it has created awareness about the importance of a clean environment throughout the nation and motivates people to talk about the issue as well as get out of their homes and form groups to clean up their vicinity. While managing one’s solid waste is essential, 30 to 40% of the cities’ waste ends up in drains which empty into rivers and the sea, thus polluting it.

Mindsets need to change if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ or Clean India Mission to make the country litter and squalor free in the next few years to succeed fully. Even though we have realised too late the importance of a clean environment, it is still great that this understanding is now emphasized here. If we are successful in changing the mindsets of people, India, as well as Mangaluru can be like any European country or city in terms of tidiness. Strong leadership and linking the initiative with Mahatma Gandhi, who is really respected worldwide, can bring the change India has needed for years. Swachh Abhiyan is a good initiative, but cleanliness is basic etiquette and you can’t force it on people. A change of mindset is necessary. Indian men still pee on the roads and this is one of the most unfortunate things.

Cleanliness is a fundamental responsibility of every citizen. If people are not willing to keep their surroundings clean, then how can a government’s initiative change their mindset towards it? People still abuse the plastic ban that has been implemented by the government. I have seen people themselves demanding plastic bags from the shopkeepers despite knowing about the ban. The people have a perception that it is the role of the government to keep the public places clean and general citizens do not have any role in it. So where is the mindset for cleanliness?”

The Modi government, of course, is doing a great thing. However, until punishment and fines are imposed, the mindsets of the people can’t be changed. It is up to the government to motivate citizens to keep their environment clean. India is doing well, and if it keeps on bringing up initiatives like the Clean India campaign, it can become a clean and hygienic country.

Whatever we do to Nature is ultimately something that we are doing to our own deepest selves.”, – We the citizens should appreciate and support the green activists and other organizations who fight to keep our City Clean and Green so that we can have a “Greener & Cleaner Mangaluru”.