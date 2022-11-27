Egyptian fighter jet falls during training, no casualties

An Egyptian Air Force fighter jet fell to the ground during training while its crew survived the accident, the Egyptian army announced in a statement on Sunday.



Cairo: An Egyptian Air Force fighter jet fell to the ground during training while its crew survived the accident, the Egyptian army announced in a statement on Sunday.

The incident took place due to “a technical malfunction”, causing no damage in the area where it fell, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

A similar incident occurred in June and the pilot also survived.