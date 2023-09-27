Eid-e-Milaad-Un-Nabi procession on Sep 28: Annamalai postpones Yatra at Mettupalayam



Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai has postponed the Mettupalayam leg of his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra from September 28 to October 4.

According to the BJP state chief, the step has been taken on request of Muslim community with regards to the Eid-e- Milad- Un-Nabi festival procession at Mettupalayam on September 28.

Annamalai in a social media post said, “Our Muslim brothers and sisters will celebrate the Eid-e- Milad-Un-Nabi festival tomorrow (September 28). Considering the Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Mettupalayam town tomorrow and the traffic congestion caused by En Mann, En Makkal yatra, the yatra which was scheduled to be held in Mettupalayam on September 28 is postponed to October 4”.

The BJP Tamil Nadu unit president said that he thanked the party workers in Coimbatore BJP who have accepted the request and extended their support.

The BJP state president of Tamil Nadu is on a sticky wicket after the most prominent alliance partner of the saffron party of the state, the AIADMK has broken its alliance with the BJP and NDA. This, they have announced was due to the arrogance of Annamalai and the insult he has shrouded against Tamil leaders including former Chief Minister’s CN Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa.

