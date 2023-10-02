Eid Milad violence: More than 40 arrested, our govt won’t tolerate stone pelting, says K’taka CM



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that more than 40 persons were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident reported from Shivamogga city. He underlined that his government won’t tolerate incidents of stone pelting, stating that Shivamogga city is peaceful.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah stated, “More than 40 miscreants who were responsible for the violence and who pelted stones have been arrested. We are slapping cases on them because pelting stones while taking out a religious procession is against the law.”

“Our government will not tolerate these activities and they will be reined in,” he stated.

“Shivamogga City is completely normal now. The police are taking all possible actions there. The peace has been established in the city after the stone pelting incident. “We will take up all possible measures to maintain peace in Shivamogga,” he stated.

“In Shivamogga when the Eid Milad procession was taken up, miscreants had pelted stones in the Ragi Gudda area located on the outskirts of the Shivamogga city. The stones were pelted at police as well and the police had resorted to lathi charge inevitably, he added.

Karnataka Police extended curfew to the entire city of Shivamogga on Monday after tension escalated. The IPC 144 prohibitory orders were clamped in the Ragi Gudda area of the city on Sunday following violence during the Eid Milad procession.

The situation continues to be tense all across the city. The security arrangement had been tightened at sensitive points. The shops were asked to close down.

At least 12 platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR), two platoons of Rapid Action Force (RAF), two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 2,500 policemen have been deputed across the city to thwart any untoward incident.

The murder of Bajrang Dal activist — Harsha — which made national news had taken place in Shivamogga city in February 2022. The city had also witnessed a series of stabbing incidents over the erection of banners and posters of BJP’s freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Like this: Like Loading...