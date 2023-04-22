Eid Mubarak! Muslims Celebrate Eid al Fitr at Jamia Masjid-Kudroli



Mangaluru: Assailum Alaikum! Muslims around the world observed Ramzan aka Eid al Fitr – the ninth and most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, in which it is believed the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, where Muslims fast and do charity. It was a test of faith for the community as Muslims went about their normal activities while not eating or even drinking water for sometimes as long as 15 hours a day.

Among the many Mosques in the City, which celebrated Eid in a grand manner, are the Jamia Masjid Kudroli; Salafi Masjid, Tippu Sultan Nagar, Kudroli; Eidgah Masjid Light House Hill road; Thaqwa Juma Masjid- Kankanady Pumpwell; Rahmaniya Juma Masjid- Kankanady; Badriya Juma Masjid; Fouji Juma Masjid Police Lane; Masjid Al-Jalal Kaprigudda; Masjid Al Ehsan-Vas lane Masjid Al- Noor, Hampankatta; Bolar Jamiya Masjid, Bolar Islamic Center, Eidgah ground Kudroli, among others.

Team Mangalorean meeting a Distinguished ToastMaster (DTM )Shameer Ahmed Kudroli, working as Career Guidance Counsellor at a private Educational Institution, said ” Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan It falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar; this does not always fall on the same Gregorian day, as the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. Eid al-Fitr has a particular salat (Islamic prayer) that consists of two rakats (units) generally performed in an open field or large hall. It may only be performed in congregation (jamāʿat) and features six additional Takbeers (raising of the hands to the ears while saying “Allāhu ʾAkbar”, meaning “God is the greatest”). After the salat, Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Fitr in various ways with food (“Eid cuisine”) being a central theme, which also gives the holiday the nickname “Sweet Eid” or “Sugar Feast”.”

The Shameer Ahmed Family: (L-R) Sufiyan Shameer Ahmed (Son), Dr Hisham Shameer Ahmed (Son)); DTM Shameer Ahmed (Dad) & Shehzan Shameer Ahmed (Son)

“Today (Eid) is a day of rejoicing and bliss, it is a day of blessing and peace, it is a day to reflect and ponder. Most of all, it is a day to celebrate together. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and fill your life with a lot of happiness. Eid Mubarak” added Shameer. He was joined by his three sons, Sufiyan Shameer Ahmed, Hisham Shameer Ahmed, and Shehzan Shameer Ahmed. The Jamia mosque in Kudroli was established during the time of Tipu Sultan and has a history of over 150 years. The renovated building of Jamia Masjid was constructed after demolishing two mosques at the same place which were called ‘Jodu Palli’. This was a decision taken by two Jamaths.

Due to the countless blessings provided in the Holy month of Ramadan, Muslims tend to donate generously during this month and pay Zakat wholeheartedly. For the most part, they spend Ramadan in a state of prayer and meditation but they also invest equally in helping others. Whether it’s a child charity of their choice or assisting a relief aid organization to provide aid to other Muslim countries, Muslims feel salvation by giving Zakat. One of the many great things about Ramadan is Eid-ul-Fitr when the entire Muslim community reunites and celebrates the occasion together, enjoying all the festivities that follow afterwards.

It is designated by Allah (SWT) himself as it is said: “An act of goodwill that is prescribed by Allah himself should be carried out throughout the year with the sole intention of pleasing Him. However, when the Holy Month of Ramadan arrives every type of worship and act of pleasing our Lord should be increased, including the noble act of charity. Ramadan is an honourable and blessed month, and the rewards for generosity are multiplied in it. The best charity is that given in Ramadan.

Following on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) where the Prophet said, “A man is not a believer who fills his stomach while his neighbour is hungry. The best charity is that given by one who has little. Sadaqah wipes out sins like water extinguishes fire. Do not withhold your money, for if you did so, Allah would withhold his blessings from you. The upper hand is better than the lower hand. The upper hand is that of the giver and the lower hand is that of the beggar”, many Muslim organizations and volunteers have been kind enough to share their wealth with others.

We should all appreciate the kind gesture of the Muslims to offer charity or food for the needy on this festive day. Mohammed Iqbal, a entrepreneur who distributed food packets consisting of Mutton Biryani, Kabab, curds and sweets speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “This attribute is greatly endorsed in Islam which gives immense importance to charity and helping others. Muslims are advised and encouraged to share what they have been blessed with and distribute it to those who are not so fortunate. Charity is not only beneficial for those who receive it, there also lays a great reward for the ones who give. It is essentially food for the soul and serves as a means of salvation as well. If we get enough funds from our well-wishers and donors, “Upar wale ki marzi ho toh hum pure India ki seva kar sakte hain (God willing, we will one day be able to serve all Indians, not just Mangaloreans”.

It’s true that those who spend on charity will be richly rewarded. Therefore don’t feel ashamed when giving little for charity; that is because there is always goodness in giving no matter how little. The best among you are those who bring the greatest benefits to many others. Give charity without delay, for it stands in the way of calamity. And remember that the first person who benefits from an act of charity is the benefactor himself, by seeing the changes in himself and in his manners, by finding peace, by watching a smile form on the lips of another person. Team Mangalorean applauds and appreciates the Efforts, Commitment and Determination put in by a large number of Muslim brethren in this Charity Work, which is a Source of Salvation in Ramadan, as human beings, they have an inbuilt desire to help others.

