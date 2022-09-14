Eight Congress MLAs all set to join BJP



Panaji: Eight Congress MLAs after forming two-third majority are all set to join the BJP on Wednesday.

Congress has 11 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

According to sources all eight MLAs, who are set to join the BJP, are in the Assembly complex to carry out the formalities. The group is headed by Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat against whom the Congress had filed disqualification before the Speaker for allegedly trying to split the party.

Earlier, on two occasions their attempts to join the BJP failed due to early intervention of Congress senior leaders and as they couldn’t manage the numbers a second time.

On July 10, 2019, during the last term of the BJP government, 10 MLAs of the Congress along with Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavalekar had switched to the BJP. However, Kavalekar and other six politicians lost the Assembly election held in February 2022. The incident of Leader of Opposition joining the ruling fold had invited ire and criticism from the section of society.

