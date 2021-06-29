Spread the love



















Eight Drug Peddlers Arrested in 2 Separate Cases, 5.5 Kg Ganja and Vehicles Seized

Mangaluru: In two separate cases, the Economic and Narcotic Crime Police arrested eight drug peddlers and seized 5.443 Kgs of Ganja, 9 MDMA pills, and 2 grams of brown sugar while they were selling it at Mission Street Bunder and Marnamikatte Attavar on June 29.

The arrested have been identified as Sadiq from Bunder and Rehaman from Thota Bengre, Mohammed Ameen from Bejai, Roshan Yusuf from Falnir, and Mohammed Afwan from Bunder, Prajwal from Bidar, Tamim from Bolar, Abdul Arman from Bunder, and Afwan from Jeppu.

On June 28, after getting reliable information about the drug Peddlers selling drugs at Mission street Bunder and Marnamikatte Attavar on two-wheelers, the CCB police raided the place and arrested Sadiq from Bunder and Rehaman from Thota Bengre and seized 2.275 Kgs of ganja from their possession.

