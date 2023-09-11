Eight New Members of the College of Consultors take Oath of Fidelity and Secrecy

Udupi: Eight new members of the College of Consultors of the Diocese of Udupi were administered the Oath of Fidelity and Secrecy by Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo on 11th September 2023 at 5.00 p.m. at the Bishop’s House Chapel.

Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi, initiated the ceremony with a short prayer service and administered the oath.

The Eight members are Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, the Diocesan Vicar General, Dr Roshan D’Souza, the Diocesan Chancellor, Dr Leslie D’Souza, Dean of Shirva Deanery, Fr Charles Menezes, Dean of Udupi Deanery, Fr George Thomas D’Souza, Parish Priest, St Lawrence Church, Moodubelle, Fr Denis D’Sa, P.R.O of Udupi Diocese and Parish Priest, St Anne Church, Thottam, Fr Anil D’Souza, Parish Priest, Our Lady of Fatima Church, Perampally and Fr Reginald Pinto, Director of Sampada.

The tenure of this College of Consultors is Five years. The oath-taking ceremony was followed by the first meeting of the College of Consultors.

