‘Eight years, eight bluffs’, Cong releases booklet on Modi govt



New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released a report card on the performance of the eight years of the Modi government and named it “eight years, eight bluffs”.

The Congress in the report card has highlighted inflation, unemployment, economic mismanagement and national security as major failures of the government and said that the “Acche din” promised by the BJP is nowhere in sight and people are just facing hardship.

Releasing the booklet named ‘Aath saal, Aath chhal’, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken said that people are feeling the pinch now. “During the campaigns in 2014, Modi used to say that good days will come but people are still waiting for it,” they said.

Maken said, “It is only the BJP and a few industrialists have benefited from this government.” Surjewala asked why the incidents of communal violence are on the rise.

The Congress alleged that inflation is at an all time high and the economy is in shambles. “One after another, BJP’s disastrous policies contributed to the severe fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest growing economy, is now in turmoil, thanks to BJP’s 8 years of misgovernance. BJP govt is breaking all records in hoodwinking its own people. First, by setting up petrol-diesel prices really high by increasing excise duty and then reducing it a bit to showcase itself as a pro-people government. Are these the ‘achhe din’ you waited for so long?” the booklet said.

It also attacked the government over national security and questioned the Chinese intrusion at borders. “Eight years of the BJP rule has seen continuous threats to the sovereignty and security of our country.”

“China continues to infiltrate our borders, and the PM remains silent. What happened to the PM’s 56 inch chest and laal ankh?” it asked.

It also raised the issue of ex-servicemen and farmers. “Want to know just how much harm the last 8 years of BJP caused? Just ask our farmers. From land acquisition to the black farm laws to refusing MSP to literally crushing them to death – our annadatas faced maximum pain under the BJP rule.”

