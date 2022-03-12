Eight Youth Held for Bike Stunts on Mangaluru City Roads

Mangaluru: Police have arrested eight youths for performing dangerous stunts on motorbikes in the city here on March 12.

The arrested have been identified as Kishan Kumar, Thousif Mohammed, Mohammed Safwan, Mohammed Anees, Mohammed Sohail, Abubakar Siddiq, Ilyas and Sheriff.

The police have registered four cases in connection to performing the bike stunts and confiscated five motorbikes from their possession. The youth have created a WhatsApp group to post the bike stunts. During the investigations, more dangerous bike stunts were posted in the group.

Speaking to the media persons, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “We found youths performing dangerous bike stunts during weekends on roads with heavy traffic. We have collected all the necessary information through Social media monitoring cell and found some dangerous stunts uploaded on Instagram. Using keywords with the help of software, we found the videos on social media”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “We have identified the place, registration numbers and the road where dangerous motorbike stunts were performed. Without the permission of the government, one cannot perform stunts on public roads or drive a vehicle dangerously. Our social media cell is monitoring the videos being uploaded on social media. Rash driving, riding or performing stunts on roads puts the lives of other road users in danger. We have recovered more than 30 videos of stunts on two-wheelers and more than 40 vehicles and riders performing stunts have been identified. Parents should watch their children when they provide them with vehicles”.

Shashi Kumar also said, “Strict action will be taken against those who organize weekend parties and consume drugs. If anyone argues with the police or obstruct the police from carrying out their duty, cases will be filed against them. Parents should take this seriously and avoid their children from indulging in such activities”.