Eighth Day Novena Before Feast of St Lawrence Held at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: The theme of the 8th day of Novena was “Meditation of the word of God is the divine strength of family life”.

The parish priest of Kirem Church, Rev Fr Oswald Monteiro, was the main celebrant for the 10.30 am mass. Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza, and Rev Fr Theo concelebrated the mass. Rev Fr Oswald Monteiro, calling on the devotees of St Lawrence, said “Love God, meditate on God’s word, teach it, live it. God will give you the strength to face all difficulties and troubles in your life. When you read the Scripture every day, He will speak to you through the Word that is necessary for that day. We read God’s Word, but we don’t always think about the next steps to living it out in our lives. ‘For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them’ says Matthew 18:20. Let Jesus’ affirmation strengthen our faith in the power of intercessory prayer and the great gift he has given us in the Church and our communities and families.” The choir for the mass was Simon Bajal & Team.

The main celebrant for the mass at 5.30 pm was Rev Fr Abraham, the Director of Divine Call Centre, Mulky. Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza and Rev Fr Melwin Pinto concelebrated the mass. The choir for the evening mass from Roshan Angelore & Team. Special prayers were offered for all those who are working abroad.

