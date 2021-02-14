Spread the love



















Eighth Day Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The eighth day of the Novena in preparation for the feast of Relic of St Anthony was held at St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu.

Fr Kenneth Crasta, the principal of the St Joseph I.T.I Jeppu, offered the Holy Mass.

Fr Crasta, in his homily, said that Lord Jesus came into this world from heaven carrying the Good News. The Good News that God our Father, loves us and forgives us. This Good news has to reach all over. As per the call given by Jesus St Anthony preached the Good News to the people of his time. Accordingly, we too must become the sharers of the Good News in our time and our locality.

Fr Onil D’Souza, the Director of the Ashram, conducted the Novena. The Sisters from St Agnes College Bendur helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.