Eighth Person Arrested in Murder of Fazil on 28 July in Surathkal

Mangaluru: Police have succedded in arresting one more person involved in the murder of Fazil in Surathkal on 28 July 2022. The arrested person has been identified as Harshith (28) hailing from Bantwal. With Harshith’s arrest, the total number of accused in this murder case has reached to EIGHT.

It is learnt that soon after Fazil was murdered, Harshith took the assailants in his car and provided them shelter. Meanwhile, the police have also seized the car used for the purpose.

The seven other accused arrested in this murder case are Mohan alias Mohan Songh (26), Abhishekh (21), Suhas Shetty (29), Giridhar (23), Deekshith (21), Srinivas (23) and Ajith Crasta. The police are looking out for the other accused in this case, if any, after interrogating the arrested eight persons.

